Land Rover Freelander

Eastbourne £1,995 1995.00GBP

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, BN23 6PJ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£1,995
car description

Power Steering, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Air Bag, Central Locking, Tow Pack, 15'' Alloys, 4x4 LAND ROVER FREE LANDER 1.8 MASAI SPECIAL EDITION HARD BACK 3 DOOR, RED, 97,221 MILES, PAS, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, AIR BAG, CD PLAYER, E/MIRRORS, SPOT LAMPS, TWO PACK, 15'' ALLOY WHEELS, REMOVABLE HARD BACK, TWIN ROOF VENTS

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    97221 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1796
