Land Rover Freelander

Exeter £19,450 19450.00GBP

280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, EX4 7JQ, Devon
United Kingdom

£19,450
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Tow Pack, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, Daylight Running Lamps, Full Service History, Heated Steering Wheel, 4x4 AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. This very low mileage Land Rover Freelander GS has added extras of Full Leather seat trim plus heated seats, heated steering wheel and quick clear front windscreen. Combined with a tow bar fitted it's ready to go and represents fabulous value!

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8615
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

