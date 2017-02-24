Exeter £19,450 19450.00GBP
280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, EX4 7JQ, Devon
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Tow Pack, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, Daylight Running Lamps, Full Service History, Heated Steering Wheel, 4x4 AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. This very low mileage Land Rover Freelander GS has added extras of Full Leather seat trim plus heated seats, heated steering wheel and quick clear front windscreen. Combined with a tow bar fitted it's ready to go and represents fabulous value!
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Tow Pack, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, Daylight Running Lamps, Full Service History, Heated Steering Wheel, 4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...