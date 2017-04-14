Land Rover Freelander

Exeter £9,750 9750.00GBP
280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, EX4 7JQ, Devon
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, 4x4 AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. Well looked after example of this four wheel drive favourite. With low mileage and service records this is a good example.
