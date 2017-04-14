loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Exeter £9,750 9750.00GBP

280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, EX4 7JQ, Devon
United Kingdom

£9,750
car description

Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, 4x4 AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. Well looked after example of this four wheel drive favourite. With low mileage and service records this is a good example.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9487
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
