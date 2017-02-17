loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Fareham £10,500 10500.00GBP

113 Wickham Road
Fareham, PO16 7HZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£10,500
car description

One owner from new, Full Land Rover Main Dealer Service History, Colour screen satellite navigation, Bluetooth hands Free Telephone, Touch screen media system, Full leather interior, Dual zone digital climate control , Front and rear parking sensors with park assist, Cruise Control, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Six Speed Gearbox , Heated Front Seats , Rain-Sensing Wipers, Automatic headlights, Heated front windscreen, CD Player, Electric Folding Wingmirrors, ISOFIX Fittings , Multi-function steering wheel, Power Steering, Front and rear electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Front Air Bags With De-activation Switch , Side Air Bags, Rear curtain airbags, Front Fog Lamps, 3 x 3 Rear seat belts, Folding Rear Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Excellent condition throughout , 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8476
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

