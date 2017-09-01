loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Farnham £13,500 13500.00GBP

Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom

£13,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4, Full main dealer service history Stunning one owner example with full main dealer service history. Supplied with 12 months premium warranty.

Accessories

4x4, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15661
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on