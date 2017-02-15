loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

£8,795 8795.00GBP

London Road
PO2 9RR, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£8,795
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Radio, CD Player, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, 4x4

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Radio, CD Player, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8434
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on