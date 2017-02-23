loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

£7,495 7495.00GBP

London Road
PO2 9RR, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£7,495
Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Powered Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Radio, CD Player, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history This vehicle comes with a full service history and only 2 owners from new. In Stornoway grey metallic with ebony napoli leather it will come newly serviced and mot'd on sale.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
