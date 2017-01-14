loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Haywards Heath £10,795 10795.00GBP

Burrell Road Industrial Estate
Haywards Heath, RH16 1TW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£10,795
car description

Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Quick-Clear Screen, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Due In Soon, Roof Rails, Winter Tyres fitted, Auto Lighting, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    78326 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
