loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Haywards Heath £3,495 3495.00GBP

Burrell Road Industrial Estate
Haywards Heath, RH16 1TW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£3,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

NEW MOT ON PURCHASE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player

Accessories

NEW MOT ON PURCHASE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9148
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    118000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on