Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £11,950 11950.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Freelander 2 GS 2.2 Sd4 Automatic, 53100mls Full Land Rover service history, Green with charcoal cloth interior, Air con, Cruise control, Bluetooth telephone connection, Radio/cd, Powerfold electric mirrors, Auto lighting with headlamp jetwash, Front fog lamps, Rain sensitive wipers, Parking sensors, Remote locking and alarm, Full size spare wheel, Towpack. Sold with a new mot and a fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty
