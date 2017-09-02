loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £11,950 11950.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£11,950
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Freelander 2 GS 2.2 Sd4 Automatic, 53100mls Full Land Rover service history, Green with charcoal cloth interior, Air con, Cruise control, Bluetooth telephone connection, Radio/cd, Powerfold electric mirrors, Auto lighting with headlamp jetwash, Front fog lamps, Rain sensitive wipers, Parking sensors, Remote locking and alarm, Full size spare wheel, Towpack. Sold with a new mot and a fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15692
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    53100 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

