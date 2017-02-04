Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £12,950 12950.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Alpine, CD Player, 6 speed gearbox, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Freelander 2 XS 2.2 TD4 6 speed manual, Santorini black with almond half leather interior, One owner, Full service history, Electric heated seats, Quickclear screen, Privacy glass, Satnav, Alpine cd/radio, Bluetooth, Aircon, Auto lighting and wipers, Front fog lights, Headlamp jetwash, mMulti function steering wheel, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Electric folding mirrors, Full size spare wheel, Sold with a new mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty
