Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £14,950 14950.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£14,950
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Rear Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Alpine, CD Player, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Freelander 2 2.2 SD4 HSE Automatic, Stornaway grey with almond leather interior, Full service history, Electric heated memory seats, Satnav, Aircon, Quickclear screen, Bluetooth, Panoramic roof with electric sunroof, Electric folding mirrors, Cruise control, Multi fuction steering whell, Auto lighting and wipers, Front fog lights, Headlamp jetwash, Towpack, New mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty

  • Ad ID
    8225
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    65650 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
