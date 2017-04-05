Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £16,750 16750.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Privacy Glass, Immobiliser, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6 speed gearbox, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history 2012 freelander 2 2.2 TD4 XS 6-speed manual, 38800 mls full service history, one owner plus main dealer ex demo, Orkney grey with charcoal half leather interior, Heated electric adjustable seats, Quickclear screens, Privacy glass, Power fold mirrors, Auto lighting with headlamp jet wash and front fog lights, front and rear parking sensors, Rain sensitive wipers, Bluetooth telephone, Aircon, Sat nav, Alpine cd/radio, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, Full size spare wheel. New mot and fresh service, 12months / 12000mls warranty
