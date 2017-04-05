Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £13,750 13750.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Automatic Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Full size spare wheel, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history 2011 Freelander 2 XS 2.2 SD4 Automatic, Kosrae green with almond half leather interior, 75800 mls with full service history, Heated electric adjustable seats, Quick clear screens, Aircon, Sat nav, Auto lighting with headlamp jet wash and front fog lights, front and rear parking sensors, rain sensitive wipers, Bluetooth telephone connection, Powerfold mirrors, Alpine cd/radio, Cruise control, multi function steering wheel, Full size spare wheel, tow pack. New mot and fresh service, 12 months / 12000mls warranty
