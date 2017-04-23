Land Rover Freelander

Heathfield £18,750 18750.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6 speed gearbox, Dab Radio, Full size spare wheel, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Freelander 2 XS Td4 6-speed manual, 14200mls, Orkney grey with black leather interior, Heated seats, Aircon, Electric handbrake, Bluetooth telephone connection, Sat Nav, Dab Radio, Aux and Usb ports, Multi function steering wheel with cruise control, Electric folding mirrors, Auto lighting with front fog lights and headlamp jetwash, Daytime lighting, Front and rear parking sensors, Rain sensitive wipers, Full size spare wheel, New mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty
