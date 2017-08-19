loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Hereford £4,490 4490.00GBP

Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£4,490
Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Rear Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Head Restraints, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Roof Rails, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Cambelt Changed, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Comprehensive history WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A MINIMUM &pound;750 IN PART EXCHANGE ! THIS IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE PREVIOUSLY SUPPLIED BY OURSELVES WITH A COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING NEW CLUTCH , CAMBELT CHANGE , UPGRADED HEAD GASKET , NEW TYRES , RECENT AIR CON REGAS PLUS LOTS MORE ! SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDE REMOTE LOCKING , 17'' ALLOY WHEELS , AIR CONDITIONING , CD PLAYER , ELECTRIC MIRRORS AND WINDOWS , AIRBAGS , ROOF RAIL , TOW PACK , HILL DESCENT , FRONT FOGS PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH A SERVICE , SAFETY CHECK , FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15490
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    65650 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1796
