Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history A LOVELY NEW SHAPE FREELANDER IN METALLIC BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER THIS CAR HAS EVERYTHING !! PANORAMIC SUNROOFS CLIMATE TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AND LOTS MORE PRIOR TO DELIVERY THE CAR WIL HAVE NEW TYRES , IT WILL BE SERVUCED AND SOLD WITH A WARRANTY WE WELOCME PX AND OFFER HP SUBJECT TO STATUS A GREAT FREELANDER WITH A SUPEB SPECIFICATION !