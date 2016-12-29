loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Hereford £12,490 12490.00GBP

Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£12,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history A LOVELY NEW SHAPE FREELANDER IN METALLIC BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER THIS CAR HAS EVERYTHING !! PANORAMIC SUNROOFS CLIMATE TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AND LOTS MORE PRIOR TO DELIVERY THE CAR WIL HAVE NEW TYRES , IT WILL BE SERVUCED AND SOLD WITH A WARRANTY WE WELOCME PX AND OFFER HP SUBJECT TO STATUS A GREAT FREELANDER WITH A SUPEB SPECIFICATION !

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Twin Sunroofs, CD Player, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on