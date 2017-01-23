loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Hereford £4,290 4290.00GBP

Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£4,290
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 MIN &pound;750 IN PART EXCHNAGE !! THIS IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE OF THIS VERY POPULAR 4X4 WITH TOP SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDING REMOTE LOCKING , AIR CONDITIONING , SAT NAV , FULL LEATHER SEATS , ROOF RAILS , FRONT AND REAR HEATED SCREENS , HEATED SEATS , SINGLE TOW PACK , AIR CONDITIONING , CD MULTI CHANGER , ELECTRIC MIRRORS AND WINDOWS , SERVICE HISTORY , PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT , SERVICE , SAFETY CHECK FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7786
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    125600 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on