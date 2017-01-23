Land Rover Freelander

car description

Air Conditioning, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 MIN £750 IN PART EXCHNAGE !! THIS IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE OF THIS VERY POPULAR 4X4 WITH TOP SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDING REMOTE LOCKING , AIR CONDITIONING , SAT NAV , FULL LEATHER SEATS , ROOF RAILS , FRONT AND REAR HEATED SCREENS , HEATED SEATS , SINGLE TOW PACK , AIR CONDITIONING , CD MULTI CHANGER , ELECTRIC MIRRORS AND WINDOWS , SERVICE HISTORY , PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT , SERVICE , SAFETY CHECK FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.