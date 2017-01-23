Land Rover Freelander

Hereford £4,290 4290.00GBP
Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 MIN £750 IN PART EXCHNAGE !! THIS IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE OF THIS VERY POPULAR 4X4 WITH TOP SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDING REMOTE LOCKING , AIR CONDITIONING , SAT NAV , FULL LEATHER SEATS , ROOF RAILS , FRONT AND REAR HEATED SCREENS , HEATED SEATS , SINGLE TOW PACK , AIR CONDITIONING , CD MULTI CHANGER , ELECTRIC MIRRORS AND WINDOWS , SERVICE HISTORY , PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT , SERVICE , SAFETY CHECK FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.
Air Conditioning, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, ABS, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...