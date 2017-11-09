loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Hereford £1,490 1490.00GBP

Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£1,490
Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 15'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history THIS VEHICLE IS A PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR ( PLEASE SEE WEBSITE FOR FULL DETAILS ) REMOTE LOCKING , ALLOY WHEELS , AIR CONDITIONING , CD PLAYER , SERVICE HISTORY , MOT UNTILL 09/11/2017

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    182300 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
