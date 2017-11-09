Land Rover Freelander

Hereford £1,490 1490.00GBP
Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 15'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history THIS VEHICLE IS A PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR ( PLEASE SEE WEBSITE FOR FULL DETAILS ) REMOTE LOCKING , ALLOY WHEELS , AIR CONDITIONING , CD PLAYER , SERVICE HISTORY , MOT UNTILL 09/11/2017
Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 15'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...