car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, ABS, Stability Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, 6 SPEED BOX, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history WE PAY 750 MINIMUM IN PART EXCHANGE, A GREAT NEW MODEL LAND ROVER FREELANDER DIESEL 5 DOOR IN EXCELLENT CONDITION , IT WAS PART EXCHANGED INTO LAND ROVER STRATFORD AND IT DRIVES SUPERBLY AND HAS BEEN VERY WELL MAINTAINED HAVING HAD 9 SERVICES IT HAS A GREAT SPEC INCLUDING CRUISE, ALLOYS ROOF RAILS AND CD PLAYER IT HAS FOLDING MIRRORS,HEADLAMP WASH 6 SPEED BOX AND LOTS MORE PRIOR TO DELIVERY IT WILL BE FULLY INSPECTED AND SOLD WITH A WARRANTY WE WELCOME PX AND OFFER HP SUBJECT TO STATUS A GREAT LOOKING FREELANDER THAT DRIVES SUPERBLY !