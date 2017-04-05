loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Hereford £7,990 7990.00GBP

Worcester Rd
Hereford, HR1 3RX, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£7,990
Climate Control, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Rear Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, 6 SPEED BOX, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Radio, CD Player, Twin Sunroofs, Push Button Start, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A MINIMUM &pound;750 IN PART EXCHANGE ! THIS IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF THIS VERY POPULAR AND ECONOMICAL 4X4 WITH TOP SPECIFICATIONS INCLUDING REMOTE LOCKING , 17'' ALLOY WHEELS , FRONT FOGS , FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS , HEADLAMP WASH , HALF LEATHER SEATS , ELECTRIC SEATS , HEATED SEATS , 6 SPEED BOX , TWIN SUNROOFS , CD CHANGER , TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV , BLUETOOTH , MULTI AIRBAGS PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT , A SERVICE , SAFETY CHECK , FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9309
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    112580 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
