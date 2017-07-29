Land Rover Freelander

car description

Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Half Leather, Dual Climate Zones, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Alarm, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Radio, CD Player, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Auxiliary Input, Finance Available, Part Exchange Available, Premium Sound Upgrade, Supplied with Warranty, 4x4 AZ Autos present for sale a LandRover Freelander GS TD4 in metallic Black. As one may have come to expect from a LandRover, the vehicle is equally capable off road as on but it''s on normal roads this vehicle shines, effortlessly creating a luxurious and comfortable drive. The LandRover may look beefy and rugged from the exterior but is actually particularly refined with soft suede, comfortable leather and chrome trims. The vehicle has a comprehensive history with maintenance carried out at Marshall LR in Newmarket at 14k, 30k, and 46k with a service carried out by our own technicians at 67k miles. You can also reserve this car for 48 hours with a £150 refundable deposit. Good Credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We work with lenders to get you the best rates. Click to our website and apply for finance with a decision within 60 seconds. Only RAC Approved Dealers offer RAC BuySure; a guarantee that all of our vehicles have been prepared to the RAC 82 point Approved Preparation Standard and come with: A Car Data Check, a minimum 3 months RAC Warranty, 12 months RAC Breakdown Cover and RAC Accident Care. Buy from us with confidence. Please check our website for Warranty options and why not try our Part Exchange Valuation tool?