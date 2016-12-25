loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Hildenborough £1,850 1850.00GBP

London Road
Hildenborough, TN11 9ND, Kent
United Kingdom

£1,850
4x4 Full Black Leather Upholstery with Black Carpets, Glass Sunroof (inoperative), Air Conditioning, Twin Plug Tow Bar, 4WD, 115 BHP, MOT until 28/06/17, service history, 1 x key, great condition throughout, part exchange to clear, sold as seen, photos to follow...

4x4

  • Ad ID
    7563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    88200 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1796
