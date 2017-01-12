loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Hildenborough £16,500 16500.00GBP

London Road
Hildenborough, TN11 9ND, Kent
United Kingdom

£16,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Black with Light Beige Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats and Black Carpets, Land Rover Multi Media with Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Privacy Glass, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alpine Surround Sound System with Radio/CD Player/Aux Input, Piano Black Interior Trim, Auto Lights, Remote Alarm Locking, Warranty, 4WD, 190 BHP, supplied and serviced by Wheatley Hall Land Rover Doncaster at 9577 miles in 01/13 and 22129 miles in 01/14 then Harwoods Land Rover Tonbridge at 31809 miles in 03/15 and PJ Motors Hildenborough at 53000 miles in 01/17, 12 months MOT, 2 x keys, superb throughout, supplied by us previously, Santander finance available, subject to status, car in prep awaiting photos...

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7677
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on