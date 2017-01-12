Land Rover Freelander

Hildenborough £16,500 16500.00GBP
London Road
Hildenborough, TN11 9ND, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Black with Light Beige Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats and Black Carpets, Land Rover Multi Media with Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Privacy Glass, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alpine Surround Sound System with Radio/CD Player/Aux Input, Piano Black Interior Trim, Auto Lights, Remote Alarm Locking, Warranty, 4WD, 190 BHP, supplied and serviced by Wheatley Hall Land Rover Doncaster at 9577 miles in 01/13 and 22129 miles in 01/14 then Harwoods Land Rover Tonbridge at 31809 miles in 03/15 and PJ Motors Hildenborough at 53000 miles in 01/17, 12 months MOT, 2 x keys, superb throughout, supplied by us previously, Santander finance available, subject to status, car in prep awaiting photos...
4x4
