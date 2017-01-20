loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Hildenborough £12,250 12250.00GBP

London Road
Hildenborough, TN11 9ND, Kent
United Kingdom

£12,250
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Land Rover Multi Media including Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver's Information Centre, Twin Glass Sun Roofs, 18 inch Alloy Wheels, Alpine Radio/Multi CD/Auxiliary Input, Full Black Perforated Leather Upholstery with Electric Heated Front Seats and Black Carpets, Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Lights with Wash, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dimming Rear View Mirror, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Remote Alarm Locking, Warranty, 160 BHP, 4WD, 3 owners, originally supplied by Land Rover Cars St Neots and serviced by Paragon Land Rover at 7698 miles in 09/09, Beadles Land Rover Sidcup at 15136 miles in 11/10 and 20277 miles in 11/11, Sunningvale Biggin Hill at 29665 miles in 01/13, 37880 miles in 12/13, 45396 miles in 01/15 and 54703 miles in 01/16, 2 x keys, superb throughout, Santander finance available, subject to status, awaiting photos...

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7759
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on