Land Rover Freelander

car description

4x4 Land Rover Multi Media including Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver's Information Centre, Twin Glass Sun Roofs, 18 inch Alloy Wheels, Alpine Radio/Multi CD/Auxiliary Input, Full Black Perforated Leather Upholstery with Electric Heated Front Seats and Black Carpets, Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Lights with Wash, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dimming Rear View Mirror, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Remote Alarm Locking, Warranty, 160 BHP, 4WD, 3 owners, originally supplied by Land Rover Cars St Neots and serviced by Paragon Land Rover at 7698 miles in 09/09, Beadles Land Rover Sidcup at 15136 miles in 11/10 and 20277 miles in 11/11, Sunningvale Biggin Hill at 29665 miles in 01/13, 37880 miles in 12/13, 45396 miles in 01/15 and 54703 miles in 01/16, 2 x keys, superb throughout, Santander finance available, subject to status, awaiting photos...