Land Rover Freelander

4x4 Full Black Leather Upholstery with Electrically Adjustable Heated Front Seats, Driver Memory and Black Carpets, Side Running Bars, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Land Rover Multi Media with Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlights with Wash and Headlight Guards, Rear Privacy Glass, Multi function Leather Steering Wheel, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Chrome Coloured Mirror Backs, Remote Alarm Locking, Warranty, ex Demo and 1 family owners, 160 BHP, 4WD, supplied and serviced at Harwoods Land Rover Tonbridge at 900 miles in 04/08, 18775 miles in 04/09, 27745 miles in 04/10, 38477 miles in 04/11, 47345 miles in 04/12, 54841 miles in 04/13, 60880 miles in 04/14 and 69509 miles in 04/15, RCV Land Rover East Peckham at 82991 miles in 10/16, 2 x keys, MOT until 09/17, superb throughout, Santander finance available, subject to status, car in prep awaiting photos...