Land Rover Freelander

Hildenborough £18,500 18500.00GBP
London Road
Hildenborough, TN11 9ND, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Full Black Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats and Black Carpets, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Multi function Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, 18 inch 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Heated Wind Screen, Rear Privacy Glass, Radio/CD Player/MP3, 150 BHP, 4WD, 1 owner, serviced by Land Rover at 13575 miles in 11/15 and 28470 miles in 11/16, balance of Land Rover Warranty until 30/09/17, 2 x keys, immaculate throughout, Santander finance available, subject to status, car due Tuesday 14th Feb, more details and pictures to follow...
