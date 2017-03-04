loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Horley £8,600 8600.00GBP

Black Corner
Horley, RH6 9SP, Surrey
United Kingdom

£8,600
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Tow Pack, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Input, Hill Descent Control, Media screen, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Comprehensive history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    81800 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
