Land Rover Freelander

Kidlington £3,975 3975.00GBP
Woodstock Road
Kidlington, OX5 1RL, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
4x4 PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS AT OUR FORECOURT IN BARRINGTON NR BURFORD, OX18 4TN, 01451 844271.A SURPRISINGLY TIDY FREELANDER ESTATE WHICH BOASTS A COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY EVIDENCED BY 9 STAMPS IN THE ORIGINAL LAND ROVER SERVICE BOOK ALONG WITH A HANDFULL OF INVOICES FOR WORK CARRIED OUT. THERE ARE TWO KEYS, TWO REMOTES AND IT HAS A NO ADVISORY MOT THROUGH UNTIL 12TH JANUARY 2018. BODYWORK IS VERY TIDY AS IS THE INTERIOR AND IT DRIVES VERY WELL. WE OFFER FULL DEALER FACILITIES INCLUDING FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES, AA BACKED WARRANTIES AND PART EXCHANGE, PLEASE CALL 01451 844271.
4x4
