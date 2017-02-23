loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Lewes £12,995 12995.00GBP

15 Church Road
Lewes, BN8 4JU, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£12,995
car description

Full Leather, Electric Sunroof, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Full Land Rover service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8565
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
