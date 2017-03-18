Land Rover Freelander

Lewes £12,850 12850.00GBP
15 Church Road
Lewes, BN8 4JU, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Half Leather, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Auto Lighting, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, 6-Speed , 3 inertia rear seat belts, Hill Decent Control HDC, Two Private Owners, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
