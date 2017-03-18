loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Lewes £12,850 12850.00GBP

15 Church Road
Lewes, BN8 4JU, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£12,850
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Half Leather, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Auto Lighting, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, 6-Speed , 3 inertia rear seat belts, Hill Decent Control HDC, Two Private Owners, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Half Leather, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Auto Lighting, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, 6-Speed , 3 inertia rear seat belts, Hill Decent Control HDC, Two Private Owners, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on