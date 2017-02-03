loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Lightwater £10,995 10995.00GBP

Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, GU18 5SR, Surrey
United Kingdom

£10,995
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Alarm, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history All usual dealer facilities, Finance arranged, 6 months Warranty, Part Exchange welcome, Credit (fees apply) & Debit cards accepted. All cars are HPI checked and certified clear, viewing by appointment (as not all cars are stored on site), including evenings. Goto www.carstable.co.uk for more pictures.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8194
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    98500 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

