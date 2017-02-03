loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

£15,800 15800.00GBP

400 Roding Lane South
IG8 8EY, London
United Kingdom

£15,800
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

HPI CLEAR, 1 OWNER FROM NEW, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Electric Sunroof, 0% FINANCE AVAILABLE,, 4x4

Accessories

HPI CLEAR, 1 OWNER FROM NEW, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Electric Sunroof, 0% FINANCE AVAILABLE,, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8199
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on