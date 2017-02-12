loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Maidstone £8,495 8495.00GBP

56
Maidstone, ME15 6QB, Kent
United Kingdom

£8,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Automatic Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4 FREELANDER, ALLOYS, HALF LEATHER, SAT NAV SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY,FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH 0% DEPOSIT, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AND PART EXCHANGE FOR YOUR CURRENT CAR ALSO AVAILABLE. FULL DEALER FACILITIES.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Half Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Automatic Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8396
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on