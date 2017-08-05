loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Maldon £8,995 8995.00GBP

23 The Causeway
Maldon, CM9 4LJ, Essex
United Kingdom

£8,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, 4x4 Bad credit finance, low rate finance and part exchange are all available subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. This Land Rover Freelander 2 GS 2.2Td4 4X4 Auto Diesel Automatic is finished in metallic silver. This vehicle has low mileage with full service history. Features include a CD player with aux input, alpine sound system and bluetooth, air conditioning, cruise control, traction control, automatic lights and wipers, parking sensors, isofix, fuel computer and folding mirrors. Please contact for any further information.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
