Land Rover Freelander

Oxford £8,695 8695.00GBP

Oxford, OX1 4TE, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£8,695
Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, AA Roadside Assistance, Finance Available, Full VOSA History, H.P.I clear, Handbook, Service Book, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history ***Located at Abingdon Road Oxford*** All cars purchased will be inspected in our workshops and will come with a current MOT and a comprehensive warranty. Feel free to come and visit us to view our range of over 150 cars in group stock. To book a test drive or for further information please contact Graham on 01865 240948. We can offer Finance, part exchange and extended warranties, please ask for further details., We have over 150 cars in group stock, please visit us at sdtimmocarsales.co.uk

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10001
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

