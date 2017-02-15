loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Paignton £10,995 10995.00GBP

Patrick House Blythe Way
Paignton, TQ4 7QP, Devon
United Kingdom

£10,995
car description

Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4e XS 5dr, SAT/NAV HALF LEATHER FSH, 2009 (09 reg), SUV, 69,080 miles, Manual, 2179cc, Diesel,2 keys, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Seat Heated - Front, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, power steering, abs, esp, remote central locking, 6 speed gearbox, electric folding mirrors, electric seats (driver+passenger), towpack, cruise control, alarm/immobiliser, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Rain Sensor, Upholstery Cloth/Leather. 5 seats, Silver, MOBILE NUMBER 07813 541959, &pound;10,995

Accessories

Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    68090 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
