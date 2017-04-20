loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Peterborough £3,995 3995.00GBP

Fouracres Bungalow
Peterborough, PE6 0RL, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£3,995
Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Side Steps, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Sunroof, Alcantara Leather, Half Leather, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Sports Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Radio, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, ABS, Air Bag, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service invoices lamp guards,roof rack,removable rear roof,this vehicle can only be described as immaculate-previous owner took amazing care of the vehicle and has recently spent &pound;1600 to ensure it's engine is in top condition(receipts)- a real outstanding example

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9555
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    56488 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

