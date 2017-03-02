Land Rover Freelander

Petersfield £6,490 6490.00GBP
1 Bedford Road
Petersfield, GU32 3LJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
17'' Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Isofix, 4x4 Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Radio CD MP3 Aux Bluetooth, Bluetooth Telephone, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Power-Assisted Steering, 3x3 Rear Seat Belts, Isofix. 5 seats, Lago Grey Metallic, Fantastic Car With A Great Spec, Full Service History, In Fantastic Condition.
