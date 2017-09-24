loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Polegate £2,995 2995.00GBP

Dittons Road
Polegate, BN26 6JB, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£2,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Remote Alarm, Adjustable Steering Column, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Cloth Upholstery, Folding Rear Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Retractable Headrests, Rear Headrests, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, CD Player, Radio, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, Cambelt Changed, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Just 2 owners from new, Ex Motability vehicle and one Private Gentleman owner for past 9 years who has supplied comprehensive history - Timing Belt and Head Set changed 2016 - Good Spec - Low Miles for year - To be sold with New MOT - Three year WARRANTY available.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    82880 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1796
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

