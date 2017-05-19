loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Portsmouth £10,450 10450.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£10,450
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Stunning Carbon Black Metallic with excellent charcoal 1/2 leather electric and heated seats. Great spec including: 6 speed gear box, colour screen sat-nav, front and rear parking sensors, dual zone auto climate control, alpine premium sound system with C.D. and Mp3 connection, cruise control, blue tooth connectivity, excellent alloy wheels and tyres all round, driver information centre, steering column adjustment, A.B.S. braking system, traction control Etc. Absolutely none nicer and great value., This car is superb

Accessories

Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10032
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on