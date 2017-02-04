Land Rover Freelander

Portsmouth £9,950 9950.00GBP
BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom
When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Immaculate Dove Grey Metallic with excellent Black & Charcoal 1/2 leather electric & heated seats. 72,000 miles with full Land Rover history last done at 70k. Spec includes: Sat-nav, front & rear parking sensors, cruise control, dual zone auto climate control, remote locking, 2 keys, electric windows and mirrors, blue tooth connectivity, excellent sports alloys, Alpine premium sound system with C.D. Mp3 and auxiliary connections, removable tow pack, heated front & rear screens, seat height & steering column adjustment, A.B.S. brakes, traction control, hill start assist, full size spare wheel present. Stunning & great value. RAC APPROVED DEALER, RAC CHECKS AND RAC WARRANTY., This car is superb
