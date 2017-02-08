loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Freelander

Get an Insurance Quote

Portsmouth £4,750 4750.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£4,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Immaculate Midnight Black with excellent charcoal velour trim. 1 OWNER F.S.H. LOOKS & DRIVES LIKE 50,000 MILES!! Spec includes: Air-con, as new alloy wheels and tyres all round, remote locking with 2 keys, 4 electric windows, electric mirrors, C.D. with auxiliary connection, fitted tow pack, hill decent assist, A.B.S. braking system, traction control, seat height and steering column adjustment Etc. Recent service and new M.O.T. Immaculate and ready to go., This car is superb

Accessories

When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    180000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on