Land Rover Freelander

car description

When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, Debit & Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Immaculate Midnight Black with excellent charcoal velour trim. 1 OWNER F.S.H. LOOKS & DRIVES LIKE 50,000 MILES!! Spec includes: Air-con, as new alloy wheels and tyres all round, remote locking with 2 keys, 4 electric windows, electric mirrors, C.D. with auxiliary connection, fitted tow pack, hill decent assist, A.B.S. braking system, traction control, seat height and steering column adjustment Etc. Recent service and new M.O.T. Immaculate and ready to go., This car is superb