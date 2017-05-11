loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Portsmouth £10,450 10450.00GBP

BP Station
Portsmouth, PO3 6QB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£10,450
Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Debit &amp; Credit Cards Welcome., 4x4 Lovely Stornoway Grey Metallic with excellent Charcoal full leather electric memory and heated seats. Full spec includes: Automatic command shift gearbox, colour screen sat-nav, front & rear parking sensors, dual zone auto climate control, cruise control, panoramic glass sun roof, remote locking with 2 working keys, excellent alloy wheels with newish tyres all round, electric window and auto folding mirrors, seat height and steering column adjustment, hill start assist, A.B.S. braking system, traction control, C.D. player with Mp3 and auxiliary connection, blue tooth connectivity, head light washers, Etc. Lovely motorcar indeed, sold with full workshop check and new M.O.T., This car is superb

  • Ad ID
    9916
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
