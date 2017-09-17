loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Rye £13,995 13995.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LS, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£13,995
Metallic Paintwork, Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, 2 Keys, Aux point, Day Time Running Lights, usb, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22787
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    48436 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
