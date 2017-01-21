loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Rye £17,495 17495.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LT, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£17,495
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7768
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    42500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
