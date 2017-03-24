loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Rye £16,995 16995.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LS, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£16,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Privacy Glass, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9091
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
