Land Rover Freelander

Seaford £2,700 2700.00GBP

Claremont Road
Seaford, BN25 2BA, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£2,700
car description

Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, Multiple Airbags, Child Locks, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    129105 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

