Land Rover Freelander

Sittingbourne £2,995 2995.00GBP

Cooks Lane
Sittingbourne, ME10 2PG, Kent
United Kingdom

£2,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Roof Rails, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Stereo, 3 month warranty, DIESEL, finance avalible

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    97984 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
Land Rover Freelander 2 for sale

