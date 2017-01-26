loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Southampton £11,995 11995.00GBP

Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£11,995
6 speed, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Aux/Mp3 Input, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front &amp; Rear Park Assist, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Luggage blind, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 4 Wheel Drive, 17'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Santorini Black Metallic with Beige Cloth trim. 48,000 Miles with Full Service History. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Superb Example. Great Value.

  • Ad ID
    8055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Freelander > Land Rover Freelander 2
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
